Toupane (ankle) posted 22 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in Tuesday's 121-91 win over G League Erie.

Toupane missed a game over the weekend with an ankle injury, but he returned to the lineup Tuesday, finishing second on the team in scoring and rebounds. Through eight games this year, the 28-year-old has recorded 17.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists while hitting 56.2 percent of his field goals.