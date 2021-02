Toupane (leg) provided 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and five assists across 34 minutes in Saturday's 109-104 win over G League Salt Lake City.

After missing nearly a week with a leg injury, Toupane returned and didn't show a sign of injury, leading the team in rebounds and finishing second in scoring. The 28-year-old has averaged 16.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest in the G League bubble.