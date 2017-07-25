Axel Toupane: Let go by Pelicans

Toupane was waived by the Pelicans on Tuesday.

Toupane played in four NBA games last season -- two with Milwaukee and two with New Orleans. In those four appearances, the 24-year old posted 2.8 points on 55.6 percent shooting across 11.8 minutes per game. He spent most of the 2016-17 campaign in the D-League, however, with the Raptors 905. In 36 outings with the 905, Toupane averaged 16.1 points, 4.1 boards, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals across 27.6 minutes per game while hitting 46.3 percent of his looks from the field and 34.6 percent of his shots from deep.