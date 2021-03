Toupane recorded 24 points (10-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes in Monday's 110-81 playoff win over G League Rio Grande.

Toupane missed the regular-season finale with a lower-leg injury that has been lingering all year. The 28-year-old guard was back to his typical form in the playoff win, leading the G League squad in both points and rebounds. During the regular season, Toupane averaged 17.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest.