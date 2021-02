Toupane posted 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in Wednesday's 109-104 win over G League Ignite.

Toupane last played in the NBA or the G League in the 2016-17 campaign. He seemingly is picking up where he left off, producing a double-double in the season opener. The 28-year-old led the team in minutes as well, so it looks like he'll be in the starting five going forward.