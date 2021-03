Toupane didn't play in Saturday's 113-103 win over G League Oklahoma City.

Toupane missed time last week with an ankle injury before returning for Tuesday's win over G League Erie. It appears his current injury is related. The 28-year-old has averaged 17.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest this year. He'll try to return to his starting role for Monday's playoff game.