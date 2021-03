Toupane recorded 13 points (3-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists across 39 minutes in Tuesday's 108-96 playoff loss to G League Lakeland.

Toupane managed to put up a double-double in his second straight game, but his struggles as a shooter were evident, especially from beyond the arc. Overall, the 28-year-old was efficient in the G League bubble, connecting on 54.4 percent of his field goals and averaging 17.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.