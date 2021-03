Johnson had 23 points (7-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes in Saturday's win over Canton.

Johnson was one of Long Island's most consistent scorers during the four-week G League bubble and posted excellent results in almost every game, even if his shooting performances were subpar at best. Johnson averaged 18.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in the 2021 G League season.