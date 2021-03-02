Johnson had 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block across 36 minutes in Monday's overtime win over the Blue.

Johnson continues to score with consistency in terms of figures -- he's scored in double digits in every game so far -- but is struggling to shot efficiently, as he has made under 45 percent of his field-goal attempts in each of his last seven contests. Johnson is averaging 17.8 points per game, but he will rely more on volume instead of accuracy to put up decent scoring numbers.