Johnson registered 19 points (3-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 31 minutes in Monday's win over the Ignite.

Johnson struggled a bit from the field in this one, but he still came close to the 20-point mark -- something he had reached in the past two games and three times already. Johnson has scored at least 18 points in all but one of his appearances this season, and from a scoring point of view, he's been the Nets' most consistent performer -- even if his output in other categories isn't as high as it happens with other players.