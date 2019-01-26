Johnson posted 21 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in the loss Friday to the Swarm.

Johnson led the way for Lakeland in a down scoring night for the entire team, as they failed to crack 100 points. The forward has been a consistent presence for the Magic this season, averaging 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists while missing just three games this campaign.