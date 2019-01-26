B.J. Johnson: Leads team in scoring despite loss
Johnson posted 21 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in the loss Friday to the Swarm.
Johnson led the way for Lakeland in a down scoring night for the entire team, as they failed to crack 100 points. The forward has been a consistent presence for the Magic this season, averaging 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists while missing just three games this campaign.
More News
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....