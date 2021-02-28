Johnson registered 10 points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes in Saturday's loss against Santa Cruz.

Johnson had a rough night from the field and barely reached the 10-point mark even when his performance was far from his best showing in the bubble. Johnson has been a steady scoring presence for Long Island and averages 17.7 points per game, but he's struggling from the field and is sporting career-low marks in field-goal percentage (41.5 percent) and three-point percentage (30.2 percent) to date.