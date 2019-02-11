B.J. Johnson: Racks up team-high 27 points
Johnson tallied 27 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five rebounds, an assist and a steal in 31 minutes Saturday against Capital City.
Johnson led his team to victory by knocking down 64.3 percent from the field. Lakeland managed to outscore their opponent in three of four quarters on the way to a 117-91 blowout. Saturday's performance was no fluke, as he's averaging 14.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 steals through 33 games (26 starts) this season.
More News
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...