Johnson tallied 27 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five rebounds, an assist and a steal in 31 minutes Saturday against Capital City.

Johnson led his team to victory by knocking down 64.3 percent from the field. Lakeland managed to outscore their opponent in three of four quarters on the way to a 117-91 blowout. Saturday's performance was no fluke, as he's averaging 14.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 steals through 33 games (26 starts) this season.