Johnson agreed Monday to extend his contract with Spanish club Real Betis, Italian basketball journalist Luca D'Alessandro reports.

Johnson initially joined the Spanish club in April, but his deal expired at the conclusion of the season. He'll end up sticking around with Real Betis rather than returning stateside to await for a potential NBA opportunity. Before joining Real Betis, Johnson made four appearances for the Magic in 2021-22 and averaged 6.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 16.3 minutes.