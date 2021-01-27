The G League's Long Island Nets announced Wednesday that Johnson will be a member of its 12-man roster for the 2020-21 G League season in Orlando.

After making 10 appearances at the NBA level in 2019-20 as a two-way player for the Magic, Johnson linked up with the Heat on an Exhibit 10 deal this offseason. Miami ultimately chose not to keep him around for the start of the regular season and later dealt his G League rights to Brooklyn. The 25-year-old will now look to impress in Orlando with the hope of earning another two-way contract or a 10-day deal with an NBA team before the 2020-21 campaign comes to a close.