Johnson delivered 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 29 minutes in Wednesday's win over Agua Caliente.

Johnson extended his streak of games with at least 15 points to nine, meaning he's accomplished that feat in every one of his appearances to date. Through that nine-game span, the former La Salle star is averaging 19.9 points per tilt.