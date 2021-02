Johnson supplied 19 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a steal across 30 minutes in Wednesday's win over Westchester.

Johnson fell just one point short of reaching the 20-point mark, but he's been a reliable scoring threat for Long Island thus far. He is averaging 18.8 points per game while shooting 50.8 percent from the field in five appearances.