Johnson mustered 22 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a steal across 31 minutes in Thursday's win over the Hustle.

Johnson continued to struggle from the field and once again delivered underwhelming percentages, but that hasn't stopped him from being a reliable scoring threat. He's averaging 18.1 points per game but is shooting a career-worst 41.6 percent from the field in 13 appearances.