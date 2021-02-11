Johnson registered 24 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, a steal and a block across 29 minutes in Wednesday's win over Iowa.

Johnson paced the Nets in scoring and was one of two players that reached the 20-point plateau, but he didn't offer much aside from his scoring punch. That's going to be his role for the Nets going forward, though, and the fact that he made 10 appearances during the 2019-20 NBA season should bode well for his chances of making a big impact during the G League's four-week bubble.