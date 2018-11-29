B.J. Johnson: Sees significant bump in minutes
Johnson scored 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with seven rebounds and two assists in the win Wednesday over the Drive.
Johnson played 34 minutes Wednesday, a massive leap from his season average (24.3) despite turning the ball over five times. With no notable injuries causing an obvious path up the rotation for Johnson, it's possible his play this season has warranted an extended look as Lakeland's sixth-man.
