B.J. Taylor: Done for season
Taylor (abdomen) will not take to the floor during the 2019-20 season.
Taylor landed with the G League Clippers after being waived by the NBA Clippers earlier in the campaign, but an abdomen issue prevented him from ever taking the floor. He will now need to wait to join the action until the 2020-21 season.
