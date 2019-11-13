B.J. Taylor: Misses with abdominal pain
Taylor did not play in Monday's G League tilt versus Oklahoma City due to abdominal pain.
Taylor missed each of the first two games with an abdomen issue and it's unclear exactly when he's set to rejoin the action.
