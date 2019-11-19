B.J. Taylor: Remains out
Taylor (abdomen) didn't play in Saturday's game against Sioux Falls.
Taylor has yet to play this season due to an abdominal issue. His next opportunity to make his 2019-20 debut will come Friday against, also against Sioux Falls.
