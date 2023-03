Sane produced 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 29 minutes during Thursday's 132-114 loss to Sioux Falls.

Sane scored his most points since Jan. 16, when he tied his season high with 17. He also grabbed a team-high 10 boards en route to his second double-double of the campaign.