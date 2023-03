Sane (back) managed five points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 100-94 loss to the Blue.

Sane returned from a one-game absence due to a back injury and grabbed eight boards in 28 minutes before fouling out. He also committed five turnovers during the six-point loss, but despite the rusty performance, it appears he'll be healthy for the stretch run.