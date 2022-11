Sane recorded 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Monday's 104-88 loss to Oklahoma City.

Sane scored in double figures for the second time during the campaign and grabbed a season-high eight rebounds, falling two short of a double-double. Across five appearances, the 19-year-old has averaged 6.4 points and 3.0 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per game.