Sane scored 11 points (4-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and grabbed 14 rebounds in 32 minutes during Saturday's 120-96 loss to South Bay.

Sane struggled with his shot but still reached double figures and notched his second-highest rebounding total of the season en route to his third double-double. Across 41 regular-season appearances, he averaged 6.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 19.4 minutes per game.