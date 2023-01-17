Sane managed 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 18 rebounds, one assist and one block in 25 minutes during Monday's 141-119 loss to Fort Wayne.

After scoring just two points across his previous three appearances (all starts), Sane was moved back to a bench role Monday and provided impressive production. The 19-year-old's 18 rebounds were 10 more than his previous high-water mark, and he tied his season-high with 17 points. He'll look to build of his best performance of the campaign during Tuesday's rematch against the Ignite.