Sane recorded 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 125-100 loss to Santa Cruz.

Sane scored a season-high 17 points off the bench during Thursday's loss, though his increased production was likely due to multiple Ignite players resting for the first half of a back-to-back set. Across 22 appearances, Sane is averaging 5.9 points in 17.7 minutes per game.