The Clippers have acquired the rights to Koprivica from the Pistons in exchange for cash considerations, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Koprivica was drafted by the Pistons with the 57th overall pick in the 2021 Draft. As a sophomore at Florida State in 2021, he accumulated 9.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks across 19.5 minutes per game. These numbers led him to the 2021 ACC All-Tournament First Team. He has spent the previous two years playing with Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade, which is a professional basketball team based in Belgrade, Serbia.