Barry Brown: Solid bench player through ten
Brown has produced double digits with solid minutes in relief since his debut with the Iowa squad.
With 20.7 minutes on average through 10 appearances, Brown has produced slightly above average through that span, splitting 10.3 points, 2.2 boards and 1.3 assists. The former four-year standout at Kansas State should be expected to continue to produce in relief at the same rate.
