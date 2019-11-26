Bazoumana Kone: Latches on with Oklahoma City
Kone has signed a deal with the Oklahoma City Blue.
Kone has been brought back to the Blue after failing to make it through roster cuts in early November. He should provide backcourt depth for the club but likely remains far down the list for rotation minutes.
