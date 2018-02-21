Ben Bentil: Joins Spanish team
Bentil has agreed to a contract with Bilbao Basket of the Spanish Liga ACB.
The former 51st overall pick by the Celtics in 2016 will continue his professional career overseas. He spent the beginning of the current season in France with Chalons-Reims, posting 11.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.
