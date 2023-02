Coupet totaled 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and five rebounds across 18 minutes in Windy City's 108-103 win over Raptors 905 on Thursday.

Coupet's strong shooting performance saw him drain a pair of three-point shots for the third straight game. The Southern Illinois-Carbondale product's increased role on the second unit of late and proficiency from deep does give him a fair amount of fantasy upside for the time being.