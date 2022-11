Coupet did not score or attempt a shot in one minute of playing time in Sunday's 121-105 win over Iowa.

The Chicago native made his G League debut Sunday, seeing the floor for 59 seconds in the fourth quarter of a blowout victory. The 24-year-old went undrafted this summer after finishing his college career at Southern Illinois University. He averaged 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.9 nine assists in his final year as an amateur.