Coupet was held scoreless (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and recorded one rebound and one block across two minutes in Windy City's 119-112 win over Delaware on Saturday.

Coupet tied Maurice Calloo for the lowest minutes allotment on Windy City. The 25-year-old's role is on the decline, as Saturday's game marked his third straight with single-digit minutes, a pattern that went on to repeat itself in the Bulls' next two contests as well.