Coupet totaled four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across four minutes during Windy City's 116-112 win over Santa Cruz on Thursday.

The 25-year-old saw some rare playing time, but it was about as miniscule as it gets. Coupet is likely to continue playing a minor role on the second unit unless multiple injuries strike the Bulls' forwards.