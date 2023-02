Coupet supplied 14 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds across 24 minutes in Windy City's 115-108 loss to Grand Rapids of Tuesday.

Coupet led the Bulls' second unit in scoring during the defeat. The 25-year-old's scoring total was his highest since Jan. 11 and second best across 13 regular-season games.