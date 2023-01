Coupet tallied six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT) in 17 minutes in Saturday's 109-108 loss to Lakeland.

Coupet had started the first four games of the regular season for Windy City but returned to a bench role Saturday. He's averaging 6.8 points in 20.9 minutes over five games and should continue getting regular minutes off the bench.