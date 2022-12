Coupet compiled eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt) in 16 minutes in Thursday's 99-97 loss to Ontario.

Coupet got a rare opportunity to start, and all of his playing time came in the first three quarters as he was not called upon with the game in the balance in the fourth. He had played just 22 minutes all season before Thursday's appearance. While he hasn't received much of a chance this year, he is 7-for-13 from the field and 5-for-9 from beyond the arc.