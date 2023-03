Coupet registered 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals and one block across 19 minutes in Windy City's 121-120 loss to Westchester on Sunday.

Coupet led the Bulls' second unit in scoring with his highest point total since Feb. 14, just one day after being blanked over 13 minutes in a win over Wisconsin. The 25-year-old does have double-digit point tallies in four of the last six games, but he's offering little else besides scoring contributions at the moment.