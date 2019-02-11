Ben McLemore: No longer signing with Raptors
McLemore is no longer expected to sign with the Raptors, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
McLemore was originally expected to ink a 10-day deal with the Raptors after being waived by the Kings last week, but some complications with the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) caused the deal to stall and ultimately sputter out. The 26-year-old, who owns career averages of 8.8 points and 2.5 rebounds, will now look for work elsewhere.
