Ben McLemore: Parting ways with Sacramento

The Kings waived McLemore on Thursday, Sam Amick of The Athletic reports.

McLemore's second stint with the Kings will come to an unceremonious end after Sacramento found no takers for the 2013 lottery pick on the open market. Set to turn 26 years old next week and with career marks of 41.7 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three-point range, McLemore is running out of time to prove that he's a rotation-caliber player at the NBA level.