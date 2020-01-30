Moore had 18 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block over 37 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Salt Lake City.

Moore joined the Mad Ants in mid-December, but he's been one of the most productive contributors with a 56.9 percent field goal rate. The 24-year-old is averaging 13.3 points and 10.9 rebounds per game over his first 15 appearances this season.