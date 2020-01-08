Ben Moore: Effective off bench
Moore had nine points (4-8 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal over 20 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Wisconsin.
Moore had recorded double-digit point totals in each of his first eight appearances this season but fell just short Tuesday as Alize Johnson and Goga Bitadze played significant roles after they were assigned to the Mad Ants from the parent club. Moore is averaging 13.5 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.
