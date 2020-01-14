Moore had 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-2 FT), 20 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and one steal over 42 minutes in Monday's G League win against Capital City.

Moore recorded season highs in both points and rebounds Monday as he saw heavy usage against the Go-Go. The 24-year-old is averaging a double-double in the G League with 12.1 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.