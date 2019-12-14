Moore posted 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes in Friday's G League win against Erie.

Moore signed a deal with the Mad Ants on Thursday, and he already made his presence felt in his first game with a double-double. Over 47 G League games last season, the 24-year-old averaged 12.9 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.