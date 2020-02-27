Moore had 17 points (5-14 FG, 0-21 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and four blocks over 40 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to the Raptors 905.

Moore wasn't particularly efficient with his scoring chances Tuesday, but his high shot volume allowed him to log 17 points and pick up his third double-double in the past four games. The24-year-old has logged double-digit point totals in all but three of his appearances this season as he's averaged 14.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per game this year.