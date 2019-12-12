Ben Moore: Picks up deal with Mad Ants
Moore has signed on the dotted line with the Mad Ants.
Moore logged 43 games with Austin and four games with Fort Wayne last season before signing on with a Turkish club this offseason. Now back in the US, Moore will settle back in with the Mad Ants and should see a sizable chunk of minutes out of the gate.
