Moore recorded 16 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds and two steals over 32 minutes in Monday's G League win against Wisconsin.

Moore came off the bench in Monday's game, but he still managed to record a double-double despite committing five fouls. The 6-foot-8 forward has only appeared in three G League games since signing with the Mad Ants on Thursday, but he is already playing a big role on the team.