Ben Moore: Productive against Wisconsin
Moore recorded 16 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds and two steals over 32 minutes in Monday's G League win against Wisconsin.
Moore came off the bench in Monday's game, but he still managed to record a double-double despite committing five fouls. The 6-foot-8 forward has only appeared in three G League games since signing with the Mad Ants on Thursday, but he is already playing a big role on the team.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...